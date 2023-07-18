Xbox has announced the introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core, an evolution of Xbox Live Gold, available from September 14, 2023: it will give players access to the Xbox multiplayer network, a selection of over 25 titles and exclusive offers, at the price of €6.99 per month, or €59.99 per year. With this evolution, Games with Gold ends, which is why at the launch of Xbox Game Pass Core there will be over 25 games both from Xbox Game Studios and from the various partners that can be played on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. More games will be announced before September 14, and new additions will be announced two to three times a year. Xbox Live Gold members will automatically become Game Pass Core members on September 14, with no price change. Players will still be able to access all Xbox One games they previously redeemed through Games with Gold if they remain a member of Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate. Regardless of membership status, all Xbox 360 games previously redeemed through Games with Gold will be held in the player’s library. Titles included at launch are:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal

Fabulous Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited