Regarding the payment of Game Pass Core, Xbox said that there will also be an option to pay for it annually. However, they did not say the price that this modality will have in Mexico. If we go for its equivalent in dollars, it would be 1012 pesos. But if we simply multiply the 169 by the 12 months of the year, it would be 2028 pesos. We will have to wait for more information to be revealed.

What this subscription level includes is the ability to play online and access to a catalog of 25 games. Among these are Eternal Doom, psychonauts 2, Ori & the Will of the Wisps, fallout 4 and others. As well as special offers and discounts for subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass Cores will be released starting September 14. With his arrival, both Gold and Games with Gold disappear, which were the free games that they gave away to their subscribers every month. Will they move to this new level?

How can you upgrade from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Core?

If you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription at the time Game Pass Core arrives, you don’t need to do anything. Your account will automatically become part of this service. You would only need to make changes if you want to upgrade to Ultimate or if for some reason you want to downgrade from Ultimate to Core.

Source: Xbox

With this level there will already be three different ones that will exist for Game Pass. Core gives you access to 25 games, the normal one gives you access to its entire catalog with day one releases, and Ultimate all that in addition to adding the EA Play service. So you will already have options that fit your wallet.

