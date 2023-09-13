Games with Gold replacement Xbox Game Pass Core launches on 14th September with 36 titles available to play.

Microsoft previously announced the change back in July, when it confirmed that Core would include the ability to play online and get access to a catalog of at least 25 games.

Anyone who is already a member of Xbox Live Gold will automatically become an Xbox Game Pass Core member on 14th September, with no change in pricing. In the UK, Games with Gold is currently £7 a month.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Nintendo Switch 2 tech demos and potential launch titles discussed.Watch on YouTube

Now, Microsoft has detailed the full list of 36 games set to be available via Xbox Game Pass Core at launch.

It includes a selection of games from Microsoft’s own franchises, such as Gears 5, Halo 5, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Fable Anniversary and Fallout 4.

A selection of top indies are also included, such as Among Us, Firewatch, Gang Beasts, Limbo, Spiritfarer, Stardew Valley, Unpacking and Vampire Survivors.

The full list of Xbox Game Pass Core launch titles lies below.

Among Us

Astroneer

Sky blue

Dead Cells

Descend

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Limbo

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

stardew valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

“We plan to update the Game Pass Core library two to three times a year,” Microsoft said today. “If you’re interested in the full library that updates more frequently, check out other Game Pass memberships.”