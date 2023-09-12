There are now just a few days left until the launch of Xbox Game Pass Core, the new Microsoft service that will replace the old Xbox LIVE Gold. In this regard, let’s summarize with i details on the new subscription And which games will be included at launch.
Xbox Game Pass Core will be available on Thursday September 14, 2023 and will have a monthly cost of 6.99 euros or 59.99 euros for the one-year plan.
The benefits of the service include the ability to play multiplayer games online, benefit from exclusive discounts on the Microsoft store, as well as access a catalog of over 25 games which will be updated over time. Here are the ones confirmed for the moment:
- Among Us
-
Descenders
-
Dishonored 2
-
DOOM Eternal
-
Fable Anniversary
-
Fallout 4
-
Fallout 76
-
Forza Horizon 4
-
Gears 5
-
Grounded
-
Halo 5: Guardians
-
Halo Wars 2
-
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
-
Human Fall Flat
-
INSIDE
-
Ori & The Will of the Wisps
-
Psychonauts 2
-
State of Decay 2
-
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
Goodbye Xbox LIVE Gold
As previously mentioned Game Pass Core will completely replace it Xbox LIVE Gold which from the same day will cease to exist.
Those who subscribed to the old service will automatically become a member of Xbox Game Pass Core, with the subscription having the same residual duration as the previous one. Basically there will be no substantial disadvantages with the transition to the new subscription, which among other things will have the same price, i.e. 6.99 euros per month and 59.99 euros per year.
#Xbox #Game #Pass #Core #arrives #week #heres #price #details #games #included
Leave a Reply