There are now just a few days left until the launch of Xbox Game Pass Core, the new Microsoft service that will replace the old Xbox LIVE Gold. In this regard, let’s summarize with i details on the new subscription And which games will be included at launch.

Xbox Game Pass Core will be available on Thursday September 14, 2023 and will have a monthly cost of 6.99 euros or 59.99 euros for the one-year plan.

The benefits of the service include the ability to play multiplayer games online, benefit from exclusive discounts on the Microsoft store, as well as access a catalog of over 25 games which will be updated over time. Here are the ones confirmed for the moment: