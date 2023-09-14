













Xbox Game Pass Core: 5 games you shouldn't miss









This new service has the task of giving you the opportunity 36 games of good quality – perhaps not so new -, exclusive to the video game platform of Microsoft and the ability to continue playing the titles you already own online. Those who have Xbox Game Pass Core You will find that the offer is certainly attractive.

Now, reviewing in detail what the list offers, we find several titles that you should not miss. There’s everything from established indies to AAA that you may not enjoy yet. What is a fact is that it is a certainly attractive collection and it is worth doing a curation so that you can start taking advantage of it.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, to take advantage of online

You used to pay Live Gold to be able to play online. Xbox Game Pass Core has the mission of fulfilling that same mission, with the addition of offering a good number of video games to enjoy. One of those titles that is very worthwhile and has a lot of replayability is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

This title published by DotEmu amazed us during its launch and made us feel like one of the Ninja Turtles. The online multiplayer has improved a lot and has enough updates and arguments for you to continue enjoying it since they have already added more content that you will surely like.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

If you are a fan of metroidvania games then Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a game you shouldn’t miss on Xbox Game Pass Core. In it you travel through magical natural settings controlling the little spirit of the forest. Although on the surface it is quite harmless, prepare yourself for a very challenging game.

We not only recommend it for its engaging and satisfying gameplay. It also has a very beautiful story with a high potential to bring tears to your eyes. So it has the three b’s: good, nice and download it with Game Pass. Don’t forget to give it a try, you surely won’t regret it.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

This is the best time to play the first Hellblade title, since we are on the threshold of a new installment. Senua’s Sacrofice follows the story of a young Viking who goes through a very emotional psychological journey as she embarks on a physical and ghostly journey to Valhalla.

Although the mechanics of Hellblade are quite classic and simple, the beautiful settings combined with the immersion into the mind – memories and emotions – of our protagonist will present us with an adventure with a truly brilliant and exciting narrative.

Psychological immersion is extremely important in this title; Furthermore, Hellblade is an installment that invites us to empathize with various spectrums of mental illness in a more sensitive way, while allowing us to sympathize with Senua’s story and sadness, of course, with its fluid and careful gameplay. That should be enough incentive to play it now on Xbox Game Pass Core.

Sky blue

Celeste is a tricky game. Her art style may seem simplistic, but her meticulously detailed pixel art perfectly represents the atmosphere of desolation bathed in tireless hope that the creator wishes to convey. The plot hides, under the premise of a young woman who wants to climb a mountain, a story that explores the way in which our insecurities and fears prevent us from achieving our dreams and pursuing our happiness, but, at the same time, they are part of us and, paradoxically, they make us stronger when we don’t run away from them.

As a finishing touch we have a gameplay that not only builds on that of its predecessors in the platform genre, but constantly presents new and challenging mechanics that test your skill and understanding of the tools you have. And in doing this, Celeste achieves what few others do, a consonance with her themes: perseverance in the pursuit of a goal, as large or small as our abilities allow, is as rewarding and valuable as achieving it.

Doom Eternal

With Doom Eternal there is no fault, unless you are not a fan of violence. Since this is one of the most active and violent first person shooters that we can remember. In addition, even at its normal difficulty it becomes a total challenge that will test all your skills.

Play Doom Eternal It’s like entering a power fantasy. It doesn’t matter that you are surrounded by demons, it gives you the feeling that you are not locked with them, but they are locked with you. So if you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, you don’t have to look any further than this title from iD Software.

Xbox Game Pass Core will be updated 2 or 3 times a year

While the list of games for Xbox Game Pass Core is attractive, it may need to be updated with some regularity. According to Microsoft, this service is supposed to be updated every 2 or 3 times a year. Surely they will be thinking about whether or not to include exclusives the size of Starfield.

