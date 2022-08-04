After months of rumours, it has just been confirmed that Xbox GamePass will have a family plan in the future. The confirmation comes thanks to a test that is being done right now, with insiders in the territories of Ireland and Colombia.

Through the official page of Xbox, it was announced that the Game Pass family plan is in a testing stageyes Members of the company’s insiders program will be the first to enjoy it. Although it is now in Colombia and Ireland only, they hope to expand the test to other territories very soon.

As the name suggests, this plan would allow several people to enjoy the wide range of games with a single payment. The maximum number of people who can share it is four. So you may want to find some friends so that the fee is much lower.

GamePass is overwhelming in titles

The only thing that those who share this Xbox Game Pass plan will need is an active Microsoft account. With it they can receive the invitation to take part and start enjoying the offer of games. It should be noted that it will not matter if members play on console or prefer PC.

Since it’s just in a testing phase, microsoft warned about some problems they have with the plan. Like the fact that the games are in English regardless of the region and the possibility that members do not receive the mail that someone invited them. However, this is sure to be resolved when it is released to the general public.

When will the new Xbox Game Pass plan arrive and how much will it cost?

The site with the announcement of the family plan of Xbox GamePass does not give many details about its launch. Although it is a fact that it will come, There is no set date yet for when you can do it. It is because of that microsoft invites players to keep an eye on their media.



Another question for now is the price, although it will surely be much higher than Ultimate, which currently costs 230 Mexican pesos. However, since it will be a family plan, it may be convenient to divide the cost between the four members. So everyone can take care of their wallet, while enjoying a wide variety of experiences.

