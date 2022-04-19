April 2022 will see more days being added to Xbox Game Pass. The seemingly unbeatable service made by Microsoft seems to have no intention of stop adding new titles. One of the novelties of the Xbox Game Pass also concerns the addition of touch controls to more titles, so that it is more usable even on smartphones.

But of course the things everyone wants to know are the April 2022 free games coming to Xbox Game Pass. From today will be available:

F1 2021 (Cloud)

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit (Cloud)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, console and PC)

Age of Empires IV Season 1: The Festival of Ages

No Man’s Sky Outlaws Update

April 20:

Minecraft Dungeons: Luminous Night (Seasonal Adventure, Season 2

The 25 April the DLC will arrive:

Ark: Survival Evolved Eggcellent Adventure

The April 26 they will come:

7 Days to Die (Cloud, console and PC)

Research and Destroy (console and PC)

On April 28, an exclusive PlayStation will enter the scene. Yup we are talking about Bugsnax, which will arrive on the cloud, console and PC. But also Unsouled.

The games that will have the Touch Controls are 12 morehere’s what:

Ben 10

Besiege

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Edge of Eternity

Hitman Trilogy

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Paw Patrol

Race with Ryan

Transformers Battlegrounds

Windjammers 2

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Of course, if there are any games joining the service, others will leave. In this case there are only four:

Cricket 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Secret Neighbor (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Remember that you can take advantage of the 20% discount to buy these titles and keep them forever in your library. In addition there will be a lot of useful perks for those who are subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, you can discover them on the official website.