Microsoft Xbox has announced which free games in May 2022 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass. And it seems that this month winks at all gamers, in fact Xbox has made it known that it has involved as many genres as possible. The games inserted they will be dungeon crawlers, action role-playing games, sports and many others.
So what are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2022? The arrival of the eight games was announced via the official website of Xbox. Here she is full list of free titles arriving:
- NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console) – Available today
- Loot River (Cloud, console and PC) – Available today
- Trek to Yomi (Cloud console and PC) – May 5th
- Citizen Sleeper (Cloud console and PC) – May 5th
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud console and PC) – May 10
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud console and PC) – May 10th
- This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud console and PC) – May 10
- NHL 22 (console) – May 12, via EA Play
Then there will also be some downloadable content and various updates:
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Dynasties of Indie – Available now
- Halo Infinite Lone Wolves: Season 2 – Available now
- Stallaris 3.0 update and Nemesis expansion – Available now
As always, when there are titles coming into the service, there are other titles that will have to leave it as well. And in this case you will see as many as seven games to abandon Xbox Game Pass, so you will have little time to try them. But what are they? Here is the full list:
- Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition: San Andreas (Cloud and console) – May 10
- Enter the Gungeon (Cloud console and PC) – May 15th
- Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster (console and PC) – May 15th
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud console and PC) – May 15th
- Steep (Cloud and console)
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Cloud console and PC) – May 15th
- The Wild at Heart (Cloud console and PC) – May 15th
#Xbox #Game #Pass #confirmed #free #games
Leave a Reply