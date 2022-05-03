Microsoft Xbox has announced which free games in May 2022 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass. And it seems that this month winks at all gamers, in fact Xbox has made it known that it has involved as many genres as possible. The games inserted they will be dungeon crawlers, action role-playing games, sports and many others.

So what are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2022? The arrival of the eight games was announced via the official website of Xbox. Here she is full list of free titles arriving:

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console) – Available today

Loot River (Cloud, console and PC) – Available today

Trek to Yomi (Cloud console and PC) – May 5th

Citizen Sleeper (Cloud console and PC) – May 5th

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud console and PC) – May 10

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud console and PC) – May 10th

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud console and PC) – May 10

NHL 22 (console) – May 12, via EA Play

Then there will also be some downloadable content and various updates:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Dynasties of Indie – Available now

Halo Infinite Lone Wolves: Season 2 – Available now

Stallaris 3.0 update and Nemesis expansion – Available now

As always, when there are titles coming into the service, there are other titles that will have to leave it as well. And in this case you will see as many as seven games to abandon Xbox Game Pass, so you will have little time to try them. But what are they? Here is the full list: