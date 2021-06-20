Publisher Dear Villagers announced that Astria Ascending, the new JRPG developed by Artisan Studios, will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S on September 30, 2021.

The video game, born from the collaboration between the writer Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy X is Final Fantasy VII Remake) and the composer Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story), was announced last March at theXbox Games Showcase, along with the news of his release via service Xbox Game Pass free on day one.

Astria Ascending is set in Orcanon, a magical world where nature is luxuriant and generously bestows its fruits on all the creatures that inhabit it, although there are inaccessible and inhospitable areas.

Among the various populations inhabiting Orcanons are the Meryos, i Peyskas, the Zefts, the Arktans he Awisis. Each of these peoples is characterized by a different aspect and culture than all the others. Also of vital importance are the Mygmys, creatures that maintain the balance between species thanks to a fruit called Harmelon, which contains an essential ingredient.

Players will take control of the Demigods, whose job is to fight and defeat the Noises, mysterious monsters that threaten the balance of Orcanon and the peoples who live there. The Demigods are a gang made up of 8 members from each people, all different from each other, with their own powers and abilities.

Each character will have one plot, which will develop during the game and the exploration of Orcanon, between 5 cities and 25 dungeons. Astria Ascending will require between 30 and 50 hours of gameplay approximately, each avatar will be customizable according to the preferences of the players, and the turn-based fights will give space to specific strategic schemes, enriched by the presence of a dynamic weather system is rich and colorful views.

As announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, Astria Ascending is preparing to enrich the free Xbox Game Pass catalog starting from its launch date and, as well as on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, it can also be played on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.