Manzana Y Epic games They continue to be involved in a trial that, beyond defining something about their conflict, is serving to bring to light very valuable information related to the video game industry. The latest has to do with Xbox Y Nintendo.

For some months now, speculation began about the possibility that the Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass, could reach the Nintendo switch. However, it was information based on hearsay and it seemed impossible that this could be realized.

Despite this, the trial in question revealed some files in which clues about the negotiations between the two companies could be found. Although it is not a confirmation as such, the fact that Microsoft approached Nintendo.

The Axios Gaming reporter, Stephen Totilo, shared a part of the statements of Lori wright, vice president of business development for Xbox. Most of this is censored, but Nintendo assured that said portions of the testimony contain important information on negotiations between Nintendo Y Microsoft.

Nintendo says these portions of an Xbox biz dev exec’s deposition in EpicvApple “reflect… competitively sensitive information about negotiations between Nintendo and Microsoft.” She was primarily deposed about trying to bring xCloud to iOS and more broadly discussed console biz pic.twitter.com/UeTBRaVxmi – Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 18, 2021

Negotiations are handled by the Xbox Game Pass team

Lori wright she was called to testify to talk a little about her intentions Microsoft to carry the service of xCloud to mobile devices. This includes phones and devices with an iOS operating system. And although it seems to have no relation, the reaction of Nintendo could be conclusive.

The document does not reveal any further information due to the censorship applied to it. Being important information for Nintendo, cannot be revealed to the public. However, it could be inferred that the rest of the statements of Wright they would be related to the negotiations between the two companies.

Even so, this is still not an official confirmation and the reaction of Nintendo it could be due to other reasons. Despite this, the truth is that Microsoft does intend to expand the Xbox Game Pass to other platforms, regardless of whether they are competitors or not.

