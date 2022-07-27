Xbox Game Pass will be enriched with new games in August, some of which will be revealed in the coming days by Microsoft that will cover the first half of the month. In the meantime, however, we know that four titles will arrive in the service directly from their day one, and they are:

Turbo Golf Racing – from 4th August

Two Point Campus – from 9 August

Midnight Fight Express – from 23 August

Immortality – from August 30th

Turbo Golf Racing is a fast-paced sports arcade game that winks & boxh; and a lot of & boxh; to Rocket League: “drive cars and push the turbo to hit your giant ball in an adrenaline-pumping race where you have to beat your friends to the finish.”

In Two Point Campusthe new simulator created by the creators of Two Point Hospital, you can create the university of dreams: “build, hire staff and manage an academic structure full of absurd courses.”

In Midnight Fight Express, a former member of the criminal underworld is lured by a mysterious drone that claims it has until dawn to prevent the spread of violence in the city. Essentially it is a decidedly adrenaline-pumping action brawler.

In Immortality we will investigate the late actress Marissa Marcel, a title that fully reproduces what was done in Her Story by its creator Sam Barlow.

Source: PureXbox