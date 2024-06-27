It’s no secret that Xbox wants everyone to enjoy its games, even if they don’t have a console. Just by having a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy a huge library of titles through the cloud. Now, This has expanded to Amazon Fire TV.

Amazon Fire TV is a portable device that gives you access to different streaming services. Now, it has been revealed that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available through this device in more than 25 different countries. All you need is a Fire TV Stick 4K Max or Fire TV Stick 4K, a subscription to the subscription service, and a Bluetooth controller. This is what the company commented on the matter:

“At Xbox, we are committed to bringing the joy and community of gaming to everyone. Today we’re announcing a collaboration with Amazon where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in more than 25 countries can play games directly from the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices through cloud gaming, giving people even more options in how they play. your favorite games.”

Unfortunately, At the moment it is unknown when the Xbox application will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices, but the company has indicated that this will happen “soon.” This way, you can enjoy a huge library without the need for a home console. This is all you need:

Install and launch the Xbox app from your Fire TV device.

Sign in with your Microsoft account to play.

Connect a wireless controller with Bluetooth. The Xbox Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are supported.

That’s all. Clear, It is important to mention that the performance of the games will depend a lot on the internet you have at home., because these titles are available only through the cloud. However, it is likely that many will be interested in playing this way, especially if they go on a trip.

We just have to see if that union will increase Game Pass subscriber numbers.

Author’s Note:

I once had the opportunity to try Game Pass on television through the cloud. This experience with good internet was interesting. Although the resolution varied, the frame rate remained stable. However, the situation will be different for each player.

Via: Xbox