Close to the Sun is the first game of January 2024 on Xbox Game Pass: available starting today on Xbox, PC and cloud, the title of the Italian team Storm in a Teacup was added to the Microsoft service by surprise, without official announcements.

As we wrote in the review of Close to the Sun, we are faced with a complete and mature narrative-driven adventureperhaps not very challenging but full of fascinating elements, puzzles and suggestions, just like its peculiar setting.

In fact, the game takes us aboard the Helios, a ship created by Nikola Tesla in a Alternate 1890 to house the world's elite scientists and provide them with a place to work to improve the world. However, when strange incidents occur, journalist Rose Archer is called to investigate.