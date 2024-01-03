Close to the Sun is the first game of January 2024 on Xbox Game Pass: available starting today on Xbox, PC and cloud, the title of the Italian team Storm in a Teacup was added to the Microsoft service by surprise, without official announcements.
As we wrote in the review of Close to the Sun, we are faced with a complete and mature narrative-driven adventureperhaps not very challenging but full of fascinating elements, puzzles and suggestions, just like its peculiar setting.
In fact, the game takes us aboard the Helios, a ship created by Nikola Tesla in a Alternate 1890 to house the world's elite scientists and provide them with a place to work to improve the world. However, when strange incidents occur, journalist Rose Archer is called to investigate.
A truly promising year
If it is true that the value of games added to Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is close to 9,000 euros, there is no doubt that in 2024 the Microsoft service will have the opportunity to do even better, given the many first party productions coming soon.
From Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 to Avowed, from Clockwork Revolution to South of Midnight, from Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 to ARK 2, the new year will be full of exclusives for the Microsoft platform.
