Today’s news is a recent Let’s Talk episode of Digital Foundry, famous magazine focused on the technological side of video games. Among the various topics covered, the journalists talked about the fact that “the Game Pass effect” is more than sensitive and that sales of Xbox games, especially exclusive ones, have dropped considerably, given that the public knows well that they will find a lot to play with in the subscription, perhaps even from the D1, at an infinitely lower price.

The problem with this statement is related to the fact that, while quoting numbers, does not indicate a clear source and it is not known whether it is precise, and if only to which period and which market it refers to.

This all has to be taken with a grain of salt but, in any case, it doesn’t seem like an out-of-this-world statement. As already mentioned, if I can pay 10 or 13 euros a month to have access to the new Gears that I will finish within a couple of weeks why should I pay 70€ (80€ from 2023) for this exclusive? Collectors exist, but they are not the mass, for many a game is completed (or perhaps not even) and then abandoned if it is not a high quality (or highly addictive) game as a service.

Xbox Game Pass includes many games, many of them fixed

The idea then is that Microsoft stands disincentivising premium sales (i.e. the game at full price) via your subscription. But that was the goal.

In general, the console market increasingly wants to move towards the digital. Selling with your own store allows greater earnings to the console manufacturer and continues to erode the second-hand market, a real great enemy for many years of the developers, who have repeatedly fought it (the additional contents on single-use code instead of on the disk were used to this).

The next step is put game sales aside entirely, in favor of a subscription service. The idea is clearly that, for every user who saves enormously, there are some who, while having the convenience of being able to access the catalog of games when they want, remain constant subscribers, spending little each time but on a regular basis, just as many remain Netflix subscribers even if maybe they don’t use it for weeks and weeks.





We remind you that “Xbox Game Pass” is also a service for PC and mobile/cloud

Microsoft and Xbox will have done their own accounts and forecasts, both on earnings and on market trends. Subscriptions look like the future as clearly as they are the present of television and obviously Redmond hopes that future will come very quickly. We don’t have definitive data to say if everything is a success for now (the number of subscribers says little if we don’t know how much it costs to put all those games into the service), but one thing is certain: selling fewer games is a positive sign, as strange as it may seem to say. The only thing that matters is that there is always the possibility to choose between subscription (from which a game can always be removed) and possession of a game (physical or digital).

