Joez Corden published a long analysis yesterday on the evolution of Xbox in Japan, thanks to the contribution of Xbox Series X | S and above all to the Game Pass service.

Although the brand is always located behind the historical rivals of Sony and Nintendo, there is a clear growth of the Next-gen of the console compared to the previous Xbox One, as shown by the graph shown by Famitsu and taken up by the journalist.

Xbox Series X | S hasn’t reached the Xbox 360 milestones, but the performance is definitely better than the One. However, the driving force is the Xbox Game Pass service and the partnership agreements that the US company has reached with gaming giants of the rising sun such as Bandai Namco and Sega, which allowed the arrival on Game Pass of games much loved by those parts.

The writer hopes that this will lead, in the near future, to the remake of fantastic IPs abandoned inexplicably by Microsoft and loved in Japan, like that masterpiece that was Lost Odyssey.