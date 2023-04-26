From the financial results published by Microsoft yesterday emerges, if nothing else, a positive figure that concerns Xbox Game Passreal Xbox dragger within the numbers reported regarding the company in general, able to record cash For $1 billion in one quarter.

As we have seen, Microsoft’s financial results are generally positive, but in the Xbox division the signs are generally negative, with a 30% drop in hardware salespartially offset by growth in subscription and cloud services, obviously concerning Xbox Game Pass, which together led to a 4% loss of the gaming division.

A result that in perspective is not so negative, considering that it is the second best third quarter in the history of Xbox in overall terms. This result is driven above all by Xbox Game Pass, which according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella brought in revenues of 1 billion dollars during the quarter in question.

Whereas the service growth has been steady, although it has seen a major slowdown lately from the explosion seen in years past, we can think that this revenue is pretty stable as far as subscription service is concerned.

$1 billion a quarter should be enough to confirm, at the very least, what Xbox Game Pass is sustainable, as also reported by the analysis of Windows Central. The question is different from being profitable, but it is still a positive fact, considering that, for the moment, the main point for Microsoft is above all to expand the service trying not to face excessive losses.

It would probably receive a significant boost from the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which however suffered an important stop today due to the block imposed by the British CMA.