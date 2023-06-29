Bohemia Interactivethe development studio for the Arma series and by DayZhas publicly stated that he greatly appreciates theXbox Game Pass, which he sees as a way to break the traditional model of selling in stores. The position statement came via the company’s official Twitter account.

Bohemia Interactive: “Hello Gamers! We just want to say, for no particular reason, that Bohemia Interactive really likes Xbox Game Pass. As developers and publishers, we see it as an excellent addition and, at the same time, a break from the classic gaming model.” video game stores.

Xbox Game Pass is an alternative that has allowed more players to join the DayZ gaming community and we are delighted that this alternative exists.”

Xbox Game Pass continues to divide developers. By now the trend seems quite clear: whoever is inside appreciates it, because it allows you to reach a very large number of players with the financial risks covered by Microsoft; those who can’t get an agreement tend to criticize it, however, because the presence of the service seems to reduce potential sales on the Xbox platform.