Microsoft announces that during the month of April BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Special Edition will come up Xbox Game Pass. The title will be available free of charge to all subscribers to the service starting from next April 26 on console, on PC and in the Cloud. As previously anticipated this version of the game will include all additional content within it released for the original, including unreleased characters and colorways.

Unfortunately, however, this is not the only news related to the subscription service of Microsoft. Starting in fact, from April 30 DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 will be removed from the very rich line-up of games available, we therefore have a few days left to be able to play them for free.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu