In June of this year PlayStation will revolutionize its subscription service PlayStation Plus: Players will be able to choose between three levels, each of which will offer different content. For now, however, Sony still has its two subscriptions, namely PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Nowthe latter “counterpart” of Xbox Game Pass. But which is better of the two? An analysis published within ResetEra tries to clarify.

User Shoot reported a series of graphs showing Xbox Game Pass outperforming PlayStation Now. To reach this result, the user compared some information including the release dates of the PS4 and Xbox One games, in addition to their evaluation on Metacritic.

As for the number of games in each library, the differences are practically minimal, with PlayStation Now offering 394 games while Xbox Game Pass 389. On the release front, PlayStation Now is the service that offers older titles with a peak of games released in 2016, while the games on Xbox Game Pass appear to be more recent, or at least released between 2020 and 2021.

Moving on to the Metacritic ratings, Xbox Game Pass has more games rated positively: for example, between the score range between 80 and 89 there are 148 Xbox Game Pass games compared to 68 PlayStation Now games.

Now all that remains is to wait for the new PlayStation Plus service: Sony has already stated that there will be no exclusive titles on day one, but some recent games such as Returnal and Spider-Man Miles Morales will be available for those who subscribe to the Extra or Premium levels.

Source: ResetEra