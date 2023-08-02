As reported by Game Pass Tracker and also on the basis of a kind report from one of our users, it seems that the mobile application of Game Pass has indicated via a notification that Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 are coming to the Xbox service.
As indicated in the tweet, the same happened this year with Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition and with Maquette. In the first case, a few weeks had passed from the notification before the actual addition to the catalogue, while in the second, a few days. At the moment Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 they are not present on Game Pass and it is likely that it will take a little longer before their introduction, always assuming that this time it is not a mistake.
In any case, it is for now a leak and while coming from the official application, we can’t assume that the two games are coming to the service. We will have to wait for confirmation from Xbox.
Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2
Baldur’s Gate is an RPG series set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. The first chapter was released in 1998, but returned in expanded form with the Enhanced Edition in 2012 (on PC) and in 2019 on consoles. The same happened with the second chapter.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming soon, but it won’t initially be released on Xbox. The arrival of the two previous chapters would therefore be a great way for players of the Microsoft console to discover the narrative world of the saga pending the publication of the third chapter.
