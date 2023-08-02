As reported by Game Pass Tracker and also on the basis of a kind report from one of our users, it seems that the mobile application of Game Pass has indicated via a notification that Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 are coming to the Xbox service.

As indicated in the tweet, the same happened this year with Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition and with Maquette. In the first case, a few weeks had passed from the notification before the actual addition to the catalogue, while in the second, a few days. At the moment Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 they are not present on Game Pass and it is likely that it will take a little longer before their introduction, always assuming that this time it is not a mistake.

In any case, it is for now a leak and while coming from the official application, we can’t assume that the two games are coming to the service. We will have to wait for confirmation from Xbox.