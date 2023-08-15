Microsoft has announced the new mandate of Xbox Game Pass For August 2023 with i new games coming in the second half of the month for subscribers to the service, which contain four titles of considerable interest, although at least one has already passed through the service previously.

Let’s find out about the new Xbox Game Pass games in August 2023

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is the second day one addition to Game Pass this season

Firewatch is a beautiful first-person narrative adventure, belonging to what is commonly defined as the “walking simulator” genre. It’s the second time the game has appeared in the Game Pass catalog, but it’s truly a title to try for anyone who hasn’t done it before.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of the games arriving on Game Pass for day one this month, and it’s an asymmetric multiplayer survival horror game based on the iconic 1974 horror film. Sea of ​​Stars is the other day one launch in the service, and it is certainly one of the most interesting games of recent months: it is an RPG that recalls the Japanese tradition of the genre, built with truly impressive care.

Grisfinally, is a fascinating adventure suspended between dream and reality, which tells the story of a girl lost in her own world, engaged in a journey of discovery in an attempt to overcome her own painful experiences.

In addition to all this, we remind you that Everspace 2 is available from today, belonging to the first installment of August 2023, and that in recent days it has also been made available surprisingly Quake II Remasterat QuakeCon 2023.