Microsoft has officially announced the first ones games arriving at August 2023 in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass. Here is the complete list: Celeste (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 1st

A Short Hike (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 3rd

Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console & PC) – August 8th

Limbo (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 9th

Airborne Kingdom (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 10th

Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – August 15th

Heavenly Celeste, an official artwork In Celeste we will have to help Madeline survive her inner demons, during a journey to the top of Mount Celeste. Developed by the creators of TowerFallthe game will see us take on hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, search for secrets and reveal the mystery of the mountain.

A Short Hike A Short Hike and its colorful landscapes In A Short Hike we will actually do hiking, climbing and ascents through the tranquil mountain landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. We will be able to follow marked trails or explore the backcountry to reach the summit. Along the way we will meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures and admire the world around us.

Broforce Forever Broforce and its peculiar level design Broforce is an action-packed side-scrolling ode to freedom, putting you in command of an underfunded and overpowered paramilitary organization dealing exclusively with excessive force. The long-awaited content is included Broforce Foreverwhich offers an improved and expanded campaign with new unlocks, as well as six new ultra-patriotic brothers and four new challenge levels that spread democracy!

Limbo Limbo and its noir world Limbo really needs no introduction: a dynamic adventure with a unique style, full of puzzles to solve, immersive sound design and large dark and misty spaces to explore as a brave young boy.

Airborne Kingdom Airborne Kingdom, one of the flying cities in the game Airborne Kingdom is an amazing flying city building and management game. Grow your unique city in the clouds and fly it into an open landscape. Explore the skies to restore serenity to the world below!