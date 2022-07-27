In a few days Microsoft will officially unveil the new additions of Xbox Game Pass for the first half of August 2022but in the meantime they are already there 4 confirmed games coming to day one next month for subscribers to the service.

Based on previous reports, these are the games scheduled for August 2022 at launch on Xbox Game Pass:

Turbo Golf Racing – August 4th

Two Point Campus – August 9th

Midnight Fight Express – August 23rd

Immortality – August 30th

Xbox Game Pass

Turbo Golf Racing is a fast-paced sports arcade game that mixes racing and golf, in which we’ll drive flashy turbo-charged cars to hit a giant ball and knock it into the hole on huge and imaginative playing fields. If you want to know more, here is our tried.

Two Point Campus a management game that, as the title suggests, puts us in control of an American university, to be built and managed in the best possible way in all its various aspects, from the planning and construction of buildings, support structures and connections to the control of you work within it, making sure that everything works at its best. Obviously there is no lack of the ironic and over the top style typical of Two Point Studios production. Here is our Two Point Campus trial.

Midnight Fight Express is an action brawler in which the player will have to fight their way through a dark city full of dangers by fighting with bare hands, with melee and firearms, in a mix of violence and highly adrenaline-fueled action. On the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find our tried Midnight Fight Express.

Immortality is the new interactive experience from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Stories and Telling Lies. In the game we will have to investigate the disappearance of the movie star Marissa Marcel. To find out we will have to find clues by investigating the artist’s archive footage and beyond, just as if we were detectives. If you want to know more, here is our tried-and-true Immortality.