Microsoft announced the arrival of the subscription service Xbox Game Pass in 40 new territories. It is more precisely the PC edition, of which the preview version is accessible from today for millions of new potential users.

During the trial period, Game Pass will be offered at a advantageous price for the first month. The final version should be launched in the coming months. We don’t know if it will happen in all territories at the same time.

We read thelist of the new territories where the Game Pass is coming:

Albania

Algeria

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

Players from these countries who want to try Xbox Game Pass must download the application Xbox Insider Hub and register to join the Insider program. After doing so they will be able to have their Game Pass subscription.

Microsoft has stated that when the service will be launched in complete version in these new territories, the countries that will be able to access them will become a total of 86.