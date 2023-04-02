As we recently revealed to you, between games being removed from Xbox Game Pass there is Quantum Break, but it’s not the only game that will soon be removed from service. As you can see by logging into Game Pass, for example through the PC app, games being removed as of April 2023 also include:

Life is Strange: True Colors

Rainbow Six: Extraction

The Riftbreaker

Moonglow Bay

The Dungeons of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Long Dark

Panzer Corps 2

As always, you therefore still have a few days to be able to play these video games via Game Pass and, in case you want to make sure you have them forever, you can buy them before they are removed using the 20% discount guaranteed by your Xbox Game Pass membership.

Tell us, which of these games you have already had the opportunity to try thanks to Xbox Game Pass? Do you want to take advantage of these last few days to be able to try one of the titles included in this list, or are you already too busy with the most recent additions?

We also remind you that the €1 trial has been interrupted, but other promotions are on the way.