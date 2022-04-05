Xbox Game Pass will see the debut ad April 2022 of a new delivery of games for Xbox, PC and Cloud. In this case, the announcement is official and comes directly from Microsoft. Here are the titles and dates:

MLB The Show 22 (cloud, console) – April 5th

Cricket 22 (cloud, console) – April 5th

Chinatown Detective Agency (cloud, console, PC) – April 7

Dragon Age 2 (cloud) – EA Play – April 7

Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (cloud) – EA Play – April 7th

Star Wars: Squadrons (cloud) – EA Play – April 7

Life is Strange: True Colors (cloud, console, PC) – April 12

Panzer Corps 2 (PC) – April 12

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) – April 12

Lost in Random (cloud, console, PC) – EA Play – April 14th

The information from this morning’s Xbox Game Pass leak is therefore confirmed, clearly with the addition of details that were not yet known about the release dates of most of the games.

MLB The Show 22 is the new edition of the baseball simulation produced by Sony, until recently as a PlayStation exclusive. The game features a full-bodied career, Road to the Show, which allows you to have a real RPG experience in the world of baseball.

Cricket 22 and instead the most robust and substantive cricket game fans have ever dreamed of. Enjoy the official experience of The Ashes, the apotheosis of the ancient rivalry between Australia and Englandbut not only.

Chinatown Detective Agency is an adventure set in 2037 Singapore in which, as the skilled detective Amira Darma, we will have to complete a particularly complex task.

In addition to the various EA titles available on the cloud, we therefore have Life is Strange: True Colors (review), a new episode of the famous adventure series in which we will follow the events of Alex, a girl with special powers who finds herself having to shed light on the mysterious death of his brother.

Panzer Corps 2, the exciting turn-based strategy produced by Slitherine and set during the Second World War, the new chapter of a franchise particularly dear to fans of the genre.

The tactical RPG The Dungeon of Naheulbeukwith its bizarre characters, increasingly dangerous dungeons, a very special humor and settings created by the imagination of the French author John Lang.

And finally Lost in Random (review), the latest title developed by Zoink !, which catapults us into a fairytale but disturbing scenario, in which the fate of each person is determined by the throw of a dice.