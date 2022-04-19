Xbox Game Pass unveils the lineup of games coming soon in second half of April 2022 within the catalog freely accessible to subscribers of the Microsoft service, with a total of 5 new titles added and 2 that instead join the ranks of games that can be used in the Cloud.

Here are the games arriving in the second half of April 2022 on Xbox Game Pass:

F1 2021 – (EA Play) Cloud, April 19

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered – (EA Play) Cloud, April 19

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – Xbox, PC and Cloud, 19 arile

7 Days to Die – Xbox, PC and Cloud, April 26th

Research and Destroy – Xbox and PC, April 26th

Bugsnax – Xbox, PC and Cloud, April 28th

Unsouled – Xbox and PC, April 28th

In addition to the two known ones, already present in the catalog but now also available on the Cloud, the others are mainly indie games. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a bizarre hybrid between dungeon crawling and puzzle game, which mixes a cute look with somewhat murky themes, all with an extremely humorous spirit.

7 Days to Die is a first-person shooter-style open world game with survival horror and Tower defense elements, thus creating a particular mix reinforced by the usual post-apocalyptic invasion of the undead setting.

Xbox Game Pass, the games of the second half of April 2022

Research and Destroy is a turn-based battle game that pits three brilliant scientists with an invasion of supernatural hordes to be destroyed with ingeniously crafted weapons of their intellects.

Bugsnax is probably the best-known game of the new lot: released as one of the PS5 launch games, the particular adventure based on bizarre animals now also arrives on the Xbox, bringing with it all its particular charisma. Finally, Unsouled is an action RPG focused on technical hand-to-hand clashes and equipped with a particularly developed combo system.

For the rest, we have seen the games that will leave the catalog on May 1, 2022 and also the five games already confirmed arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May 2022 on day one.