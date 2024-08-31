In anticipation of a likely announcement from Microsoft next week, the mobile app Xbox Game Pass revealed the arrival of two more games in september within the service catalog.
Specifically, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Expeditions: A Madrunner Game and Riders Republicrespectively starting from Thursday 5th September and Wednesday 11th September. By the way, the arrival of Ubisoft’s sports game had been suggested a few days ago by the leaker eXtas1s, who apparently hit the mark again.
Game Pass Games Confirmed for September
Taking into account the other previously confirmed titles, the PC and Xbox Game Pass lineup for the month of September is starting to take shape. Here’s the list:
- Star Trucker – September 3
- Age of Mythology Retold – September 4th
- Expeditions: A Madrunner Game – September 5
- Riders Republic – September 11th
- Frostpunk 2 (PC) – September 20
- Ara: History Untold (PC) – September 24
Of course, this is just a partial list of games coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass, with Microsoft likely to reveal the full lineup of games for the first half of September early next week. As a reminder, three games are leaving the service today, one of which is the beloved first-person shooter Atomic Heart.
