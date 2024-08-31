In anticipation of a likely announcement from Microsoft next week, the mobile app Xbox Game Pass revealed the arrival of two more games in september within the service catalog.

Specifically, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Expeditions: A Madrunner Game and Riders Republicrespectively starting from Thursday 5th September and Wednesday 11th September. By the way, the arrival of Ubisoft’s sports game had been suggested a few days ago by the leaker eXtas1s, who apparently hit the mark again.