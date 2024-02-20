













Of course, these titles are not the only ones coming to Xbox Game Pass before the end of February. We also have the curious title Maneater, which puts us in control of a man-eating shark. Just like the game of Bluey For the smallest of the house. Here we leave you a complete list with the dates and systems.

Return to Grace (cloud, console, PC) February 20

Tales of Arise (cloud, console, PC) February 20

Bluey: The Videogame (cloud, console, PC) February 22

Maneater (cloud, console, PC) February 27

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) February 27

Indivisible (cloud, console, PC) February 28

Space Engineers (cloud, console, PC) February 29

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (cloud, console, PC) March 5.

So there you have all the news coming to Xbox Game Pass from now until the first days of March. It seems that we will have a lot to enjoy as the first waves arrive next month. Which of them will they give a chance?

What do I need to do to play these Xbox Game Pass titles?

The first thing you should know is that You must have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription at its Ultimate level. This is the one that gives access to its extensive catalog of games that includes certain releases of highly anticipated titles from day one. The Core level only allows you to play 25 previously determined games.

If you are already an Ultimate member then All you have to do is wait for the game you are interested in to be available so you can download it and enjoy it. If one catches your attention, try it as soon as possible, as the game offering is constantly changing.

