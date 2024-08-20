Call of Duty Beta Also Joins Xbox Game Pass’ August Games ListMicrosoft has just announced the list of titles that will be arriving in the subscription platform’s catalog over the next few days, and among these there is also early access to testing for the Treyarch shooter.
- Atlas Fallen (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – August 22
- Core Keeper (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – August 27
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Open Beta Early Access – August 30
- Star Trucker (Cloud, Console & PC) – September 3
There are also new games available starting tomorrow, August 21st, for subscribers Xbox Game Pass Core:
- Cities: Skylines
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- SnowRunner
In detail
Just revolutionized by the free mega update Reign of Sand, Atlas Fallen It has improved substantially since launchand so now the action RPG by Deck13 is positioned as an experience that Xbox Game Pass subscribers should definitely try!
As for early access to the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, this is normally content reserved for those who have booked the gamebut which Microsoft wanted to extend to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Data pre-loading will be active from August 28.
Core Keeper and Star Truckerfinally, are respectively an adventure set in a dynamic world, where we can create our character, discover secrets and play together with other users; and a sort of space truck simulatoravailable on Game Pass from day one.
