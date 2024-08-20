Call of Duty Beta Also Joins Xbox Game Pass’ August Games List Microsoft has just announced the list of titles that will be arriving in the subscription platform’s catalog over the next few days, and among these there is also early access to testing for the Treyarch shooter.

In detail

Just revolutionized by the free mega update Reign of Sand, Atlas Fallen It has improved substantially since launchand so now the action RPG by Deck13 is positioned as an experience that Xbox Game Pass subscribers should definitely try!

As for early access to the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, this is normally content reserved for those who have booked the gamebut which Microsoft wanted to extend to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Data pre-loading will be active from August 28.

Core Keeper and Star Truckerfinally, are respectively an adventure set in a dynamic world, where we can create our character, discover secrets and play together with other users; and a sort of space truck simulatoravailable on Game Pass from day one.