













Xbox Game Pass announces its games for April and includes the game that made Uncharted shake | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Since we are in the first days of April, Xbox Game Pass has just announced the games we can expect for the month. Once again we have a very varied offer among which we find one of Lara Croft's most recent adventures.

Fans of the explorer will be able to enjoy Shadow of the Tomb Raiderthe last entry in his reboot trilogy. Another Xbox Game Pass heavyweight for this month is Lego 2K Drive, an entertaining racing game with beloved brick toys. Here we leave you the complete list of games with the dates on which they will arrive.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (cloud, console and PC) – April 2

Lego 2K Drive (cloud and console) – April 3

Lil Gator Game (cloud, console and PC) – April 4

EA Sports PGA Tour (cloud, Xbox Series X/S and PC) via EA Play – April 4

Kona (cloud and console) – April 9

Botany Manor (cloud, Xbox Series X/S and PC) – April 9

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (cloud, console and PC) – April 11

Harold Halibut (cloud, Xbox Series X/S and PC) – April 16

Those are the games that Xbox Game Pass has prepared for this first half of April. Surely when the middle of the month arrives they will announce another batch of titles that will be added to the catalog for the enjoyment of their subscribers. Will any of these play?

What games leave Xbox Game Pass in April?

Of course, as there are arrivals, there are also game departures from the service, so you might want to keep an eye on them before they leave. Starting April 15, several titles will no longer be available. Here is a list so you can give them one last chance.

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Back 4 Blood

Phantom Abyss

Research and Destroy

soma

Source: Turtle Rock Studios

It should be noted that they are leaving Xbox Game Pass but will still be available for purchase in their stores. So if you like one too much, you just have to buy it and you will have it forever in your collection.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)