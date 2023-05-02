













Xbox Game Pass announcement would reveal Hellblade 2 release window | EarthGamer

What happens is that a new promo of Xbox Game Pass allowed us to know something more about this game that is expected by many.

Especially his exit window, which will be sometime this year. That is precisely what this commercial focused on this Xbox service reveals.

The fact that Hellblade 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass is not a surprise; in fact, it is what could be expected since it is published by Xbox Game Studio. But at least there is already the certainty that it will be released in 2023.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is still a bit far away – it will take place on June 11 – but some have already begun to speculate that there could be news about the game ahead of time. And that would be thanks to another popular event.

Fountain: Xbox.

What happens is that Hellblade 2formally known as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade IIhad its reveal at The Game Awards 2019. This presentation is handled by Geoff Keighley.

So there is a possibility that the game will be present at one of its events again. Based on the aforementioned, it is possible that it will appear at the next Summer Games Fest, which will take place on June 8, 2023. It cannot be ruled out entirely.

What is known about Hellblade 2?

Hellblade 2 It was one of the most prominent announcements of The Game Awards 2019 and since then Ninja Theory confirmed it for Xbox Series X | S and PC.

The soundtrack is composed by the band Heilung, and one of its songs, ‘In Maidjan’accompanied the first trailer for the game.

In this, Senua could be seen participating in some kind of ritual surrounded by some followers. But it was not entirely clear who was next to him.

Fountain: Xbox.

Something that is confirmed is that Melina Juergens will play her again. This is one of the first games announced for Xbox consoles that uses Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, which makes it look amazing.

Yeah Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II comes out this year as the promo suggests so Microsoft has a good lineup of releases for 2023, such as redfall, Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

In addition to Hellblade 2 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.