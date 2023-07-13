After its arrival on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, the particular puzzle game Maquettes also arrives on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One and does so with a launch directly in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass on day one, with release date scheduled for July 19, 2023.

It is therefore a surprise addition to this month’s lineup, destined to arrive immediately after the first delivery of Game Pass games for July 2023 announced just a few days ago.

To tell the truth, we’ve known for some time that Maquette was destined to arrive on Xbox platforms, but the release date had not yet been communicated.

The game will therefore arrive on July 19, 2023 on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, and can be purchased separately or downloaded directly from the Xbox Game Pass catalog for those who are subscribed to the well-known Microsoft service.