After its arrival on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, the particular puzzle game Maquettes also arrives on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One and does so with a launch directly in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass on day one, with release date scheduled for July 19, 2023.
It is therefore a surprise addition to this month’s lineup, destined to arrive immediately after the first delivery of Game Pass games for July 2023 announced just a few days ago.
To tell the truth, we’ve known for some time that Maquette was destined to arrive on Xbox platforms, but the release date had not yet been communicated.
The game will therefore arrive on July 19, 2023 on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, and can be purchased separately or downloaded directly from the Xbox Game Pass catalog for those who are subscribed to the well-known Microsoft service.
Maquette: A recursive puzzle game
Maquette is a particular first person “recursive” puzzle, which sees us inserted into a strange world where every building, plant, scenery object is simultaneously small and gigantic. This introduces various effects of perspective, with changes of viewpoints that generate an effect of wonder in the player.
Between impossible situations and perspectives, Maquette is a sort of 3D Escher drawing that we can actually explore in first person, in a world that twists on itself in a recursive way, repeating the elements in different dimensions and interlocking with each other. ‘other.
It’s really difficult to describe in words, but it can still be experienced firsthand by all Xbox Game Pass subscribers starting July 19, 2023. To get to know him better, we refer you to our Maquette review.
