Bekah Saltsman, CEO of Finjiteam authoring the recent and excellent Tunic, reported something about his vision of the current situation of the video game market, also defining subscription services as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus be fantastic and terrifyingapparently.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Saltsman explained how the market tends to go through different situations in a cyclical way, so big booms are often followed by periods of contraction for video games, and it’s a rather normal thing. At this moment, for the CEO of Finji the situation is one characterized by contraction and the indie teams could especially pay the price, not being able to rely on very solid economic foundations.

However, it is not just a question of a drop in sales linked to a moment of slack, also due to the distance from the launch of the new hardware because “strange things are starting to happen”, according to Saltsman, referring in particular to the affirmation of the services on subscription.

“Due to the shrinking and consolidation of the industry seen over the past two years and how many companies are now tied to subscription services, my concern is that bookstores are so huge and companies can target big titles with huge followings of users, that simply there will no longer be any need for usFinji’s boss reported.

In short, there are risks, especially for independent teams, linked to this shift towards subscriptions, especially as regards the coverage of costs in the long term, considering how these continue to rise from year to year: “If you transform a population of buyers in a subscriber population, means we have to rely only on subscription fees and financial agreements to get a game into the catalog.Often, agreements to get games into subscription catalogs don’t pay for enough years than development, unless it’s a very small team.”

For these reasons, for Saltsman the subscriptions are “Both awesome and terrifying at the same time, and it can go either way.” Finji’s CEO is especially concerned about smaller teams and any developments in this trend, because if large producers were to decide to focus mainly on live service games or titles capable of attracting huge numbers of users, then it would create even more elevation for small indie teams.

However, it’s clear that Finji isn’t exactly against subscription services, having put three games including Tunic on Xbox Game Pass, Chicory recently on PlayStation Plus and Overland on Apple Arcade. Saltsman herself argues that these operations, although they may put a certain amount of sales at risk, are functional in obtaining one great visibility which would be unattainable otherwise, without being able to count on huge profile marketing. Furthermore, the fact that the inclusion of games in subscription catalogs is temporary often leads to purchases after the titles have left the services.

The greatest hope, for the CEO of Finji, is that the agreements entered into between the platform managers and the indie teams continue to be measured against the rising costs of developmentin order to always make the creation of new games sustainable.