The market for digital subscriptions video games has reached a stage of stall in 2023, with a growth of only 2% in April compared to the same month last year. The data, provided by Circana analyst Matt Piscatella, also includes theXbox Game Pass.

Piscatella: “Finding new subscribers beyond console owners has proven to be very difficult.”

On the other hand, the sales of premium titles released in 2023 are going very well. Let’s talk about the much-mistreated traditional market. Digital sales in particular have been strong, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doing well in both physical and digital formats.

It must be said that, at least for the Game Pass, Microsoft has not yet unleashed its best cards, read Starfield and Forza Motorsport, which could change the cards on the table. In any case, we’ll see how the situation develops over the course of the year.