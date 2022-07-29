L’Annapurna Interactive Showcase held last night left us with a handful of great announcements of original games, but perhaps most interestingly, many of them will launch on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s game subscription service.

PC and console users will be able to enjoy five new Annapurna releases with very different offerings, although a couple of them had already appeared on other platforms before.

The first is Thirsty Suitorsa whimsical turn-based narrative adventure about culture, relationships, family pressures and personal expression. Bounty Stara mecha-infused third-person shooter that includes customization and base building in a Wild West setting is the latter.

Flock is a particular exploration game in a fantasy world with cooperative multiplayer where we can enjoy the journey and the company of funny and strange creatures that populate the setting. Maquette is a beautiful and colorful first person puzzle video game that transports us to a magical world where every building and every object is tiny and surprisingly big at the same time. In the end Solar Ashpreviously available on PC via the Epic Games Store and PlayStation, will also arrive on December 6 on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox Game Pass and PC via Steam.

Source: TrueAchievements