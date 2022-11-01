Even November we can say is left with a bang for Microsoftwhich with the Xbox Game Pass has decided to include some really important titles, one above all Monkey Island. Let’s go without delay to see all the free games that will be released during this November 2022:

Downloadable starting today:

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console and PC

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC)

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC)

Downloadable from November 3rd:

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console and PC)

Downloadable starting November 8th

Football Manager 2023 (PC)

Football Manager 2023 console

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console and PC)

Downloadable on November 10:

Vampire Survivors (Console)

Downloadable on November 15:

Pentiment (Cloud, Console and PC)

Somerville (Console and PC)

For the rest, instead, different DLCs will arrive as always, let’s find out the list:

Sniper Elite 5 : Personal and Close Up Pack and Free Map

Sea of ​​Thieves : Return of the Damned

Halo Infinite : Winter Update

Edition for 40 ° Microsoft Flight Simulator anniversary

Obviously some titles become part of the Game Pass while others will soon leave the place. This is the best time to understand if you want to permanently keep these titles in your library by purchasing them:

on November 8th they will be released definitively:

Football Manager 2022 (PC)

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console and PC)

on November 15th the following will be excluded: