We’re still waiting to hear about the second batch of titles coming in August, so there’s still time for official announcements, but in the meantime we can report that Xbox Game Pass has four games already confirmed For Septemberbetween great strategic and more.
We are only talking about the titles that have already been announced for some time and are expected for next month, but this is only a part of what will actually be added to the catalog, since the complete vision of what will be made available will only be available with the official announcements from Microsoft, which take place shortly after the addition of these.
In this case, this is the list of titles confirmed for Game Pass for September 2024 with the release dates:
In short, considering that we are still at the beginning of August and we still have to know even the second official wave of games coming this month, we can only make a guess. partial forecast of the program scheduled for next month.
A September full of strategy
In the meantime, however, these are the games confirmed so far, and clearly more will have to be added, also because at least two of these are planned only for PC Game Pass for the moment.
It also seems to be a month dedicated to strategy games, at least as far as these first confirmed titles are concerned.
Age of Mythology: Retold is the remake of the famous real-time strategy game with a mythological setting that has been long requested by the community, finally arriving with redone graphics and a reworking of the mechanics that should bring several novelties to the original experience.
Ara: History Untold is a historical strategy game that should follow the classic Civilization setting more, but still offering something new, while Frostpunk 2 It presents itself more as a city builder in direct evolution compared to the first, but with strategic features and survival elements here too.
What stands out from all these is instead Star Tuckerwhich in its role as a space truck simulation presents itself as something decidedly unique, starting from the basic concept.
#Xbox #Game #Pass #Games #Confirmed #September #Including #Big #Strategy #Games
Leave a Reply