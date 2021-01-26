Since Microsoft launched its video game subscription service back in 2017, many were those who assured that the company would not get profitable or that it was something doomed to failure. However, year after year it is shown that the viability of Xbox Game Pass is increasing, and that more and more users are subscribed to it.
As we have learned from Daniel ahmad, Xbox Game Pass already has 18 million subscribers, information that has been revealed in the conference call that took place today at Microsoft’s offices, where it was also reported that gaming revenues have risen 51% over last year.
Xbox Game Pass now has 18 million subscribers according to Satya Nadella (Microsoft earnings conference call)
During last September, and also through a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Game Pass had 15 million users at that time. This means that in just three months, Microsoft’s video game subscription service has reached 3 million more users, a not inconsiderable figure.
There is no doubt that Xbox Game Pass is a service that attracts the attention of many players, especially thanks to a large catalog of titles of all kinds, and that has been reinforced by the arrival of EA Play. In addition, the possibility of playing Xbox Game Studios games from day one is something that is reason enough to subscribe, as well as the arrival of second party titles such as Tell Me Why or The Medium, which will reach the service in just one day.
Microsoft is looking to buy major IPs
The fact that Xbox Game Pass already has 18 million subscribers It is undoubtedly great news, both for Microsoft and for users, who will thus be able to enjoy one of the best options that exist right now in the sector.
