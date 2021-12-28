Xbox Game Pass will continue its run in 2022 with already 31 confirmed games coming to day one in Microsoft’s subscription service catalog, so we can already compile a list of titles planned for subscribers next year.
After a very rich year, as we also reported in the Xbox Game Pass 2021 special, we already have a remarkably busy schedule for 2022 as well, even if most of the games in question do not yet have a fixed release date and are therefore subject to possible movements and variations. However, most of these, having been in development for some time, should still arrive within the year.
So here are the 31 games coming to day one on Xbox Game Pass in 2022 based on what we already know, to which others will obviously be added:
- The Anacrusis – January 13th
- Pupperazzi – January 20
- Windjammers 2 – 20 January
- Shredders – February
- Edge of Eternity – February 10th
- Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17th
- Weird West – March 31st
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Spring
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – April 28th
- Midnight Fight Express – Summer
- Redfall – Summer
- Scorn – October
- Starfield – November 11th
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022
- Atomic Heart – 2022
- Bushiden – 2022
- Chinatown Detective Agency – 2022
- Crusader Kings 3 – 2022
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 2022
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – 2022
- Hello Neighbor 2 – 2022
- Loot River – 2022
- Nobody Saves The World – 2022
- Party Animals – 2022
- Pigeon Simulator – 2022
- Replaced – 2022
- Signalis – 2022
- Slime Rancher 2 – 2022
- Sniper Elite 5 – 2022
- Somerville – 2022
- Trek to Yomi – 2022
These are just the titles already known among the games intended to be launched directly on Xbox Game Pass, but others are obviously expected to arrive in 2022, yet to be announced. The least likely games for next year have been removed from the list, but it is not excluded that some other first party production may reach the service in time for 2022.
