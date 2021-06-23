“Xbox Game Pass allowed me to buy PS5“: a sentence that apparently sounds very strange hides a beautiful story, which makes us understand how the console war doesn’t make much sense these days, especially in the face of such different offers.

To tell it was the user Yggfk on the ResetEra forum, a Brazilian man passionate about video games. In particular, he has always been an Xbox fan and, in fact, bought one as soon as it was available Xbox Series X, which he literally fell in love with, by subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass to play.

Now, the situation must be contextualized for a moment: in Brazil, gaming costs a lot, with prices for much higher hardware and games than we are used to. The Xbox Game Pass represents a significant saving for local gamers, because it is priced in line with that of many other countries in the world, including ours.

So, with the money saved thanks to the subscription, the good Yggfk decided to buy a PS5, which otherwise he would not have been able to afford, despite having, according to him, a good job, driven by the charm of the exclusive releases in recent years, those of PS4 included (all playable on Sony’s new console). Fortunately, he managed to get it at a list price and put it alongside his Xbox, spending only words of praise for the titles he was able to play right away.

According to him, this has made him a more complete and happy player who will never thank Microsoft enough for letting him know the Sony ecosystem as well. Blessed is he who can play Forza Horizon 5 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart then.