Limbo or Banjo & Kazooie are some of the most prominent additions to the Microsoft service.

Microsoft has announced, as it usually does at the end of each month, the games that will be incorporated into the Xbox Game Pass catalog in the coming days, the probably most popular subscription service of the Redmond company. Until 9 games are incorporated into the service, compatible with both Xbox family consoles, PC or mobile devices thanks to the cloud.

Among the most outstanding novelties is the incorporation of Limbo, one of the most successful indies, which arrives just when its creator has presented a new trailer for Sommervile a few days ago, his next project and that will also be available from its premiere. The multiplayer battles of Worms Rumble also want to bring fun, as well as the speed of NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered; not forgetting the cloud premiere of Banjo and Kazooie: Potholes and Cachivaches. We leave you the list below with their dates.

On the other hand, Microsoft has also updated the list of games that leave Xbox Game Pass during this next June 30. They are as follows.

On the other hand, Microsoft has also updated the list of games that leave Xbox Game Pass during this next June 30. They are as follows.

