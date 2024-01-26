Some users of the UK television company BT they found out that he was activated and paid for an Xbox Game Pass subscription without anything being communicated. The company responded to a BBC report and apologized for the incident, confirming the matter. People have been complaining about the issue since at least October 2023, and the issue appears to still be ongoing.

“We are very sorry that customers named in this article had Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added to their accounts without their knowledge,” a spokesperson told the BBC.

“We recommend all our customers to stay vigilant and, if they notice any suspicious changes to their account, to contact us as soon as possible to report it. We will support them and guide them on how to take steps to ensure the security of their account.”

BT has not explained why customers are being unknowingly charged or how widespread the problem is.