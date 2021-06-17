A video reel showing all games coming soon at the launch on the service Xbox Game Pass. Yes, all the games visible in the video will be playable by subscribers immediately, at no additional cost.

It is a tracking shot really impressive, considering the apparent quality of some titles, such as The Ascent, STALKER 2, The Gunk and many more. Note that there are no first party games, such as Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5, also available from launch on Xbox Game Pass. Find the video at the head of the news.