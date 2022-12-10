Microsoft has released a trailer in which it features a large number of upcoming games on PC and Xbox Game Pass during 2023, as well as some of the big names already available in the catalog, such as Halo Infinite and Microsoft Flight Simulator. As we can already see, there are loads of heavyweight titles arriving on the service in the coming months that promise to keep subscribers busy for hundreds of hours.

Among these in the movie stand out Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends and the console version of Age of Empires 4, or the spearheads of the line-up of Xbox first party studios.

Then abound third-party games of great appeal that will be available in the Game Pass catalog when they debut in 2023 (barring unforeseen events), such as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl and ARK 2. Space also for Monster Hunter Rise and Persona 3 Portable, two of next month’s most anticipated titles.

In summary, here is the list of games featured in the trailer and in the pipeline on PC and Xbox Game Pass in 2023:

Minecraft Legends

Forza Motorsport (2023)

Atomic Heart

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Starfield

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Party animals

Replaced

Redfall

Monster Hunter Rise

Persona 3 Portable

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Age of Empires IV

Ravenlok

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

ARK 2

Keep in mind that the ones shown in the trailer are Only a part of games already confirmed for PC and Xbox Game Pass in 2023. For example, Persona 4 Golden and the console version of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will also arrive in January.