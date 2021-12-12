Xbox Game Pass is the protagonist of a bizarre spot in style 90’s, created to promote i games arriving in the service catalog over the next few weeks.

After the hilarious announcement of the new name of the PC Game Pass, the communication that works with the Microsoft subscription platform he then pulled another rabbit out of the hat, certainly not the last.

The video in fact, it advertises new contents by dividing them by category and introducing them as it happened in advertisements thirty years ago, only to leave room for the actual sequences of the titles in question.

Defined once again sustainable by Phil Spencer, Xbox Game Pass has accustomed us over the years to find things like this, see for example the promotional video with the All-4-One and the cover of their “I Swear”, which became for the occasion “It’s all there”.