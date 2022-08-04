Xbox Insiders residing in Colombia and Ireland can test the new Xbox Game Pass family plan, which allows you to share your subscription between four people. Xbox Game Pass is testing a kind of family plan in Colombia and Ireland, which allows you to share the subscription between four users. The service is active starting today, but is currently reserved for Xbox Insiders. A few hours after the announcement of the Xbox Game Pass games at the beginning of August 2022, the Microsoft platform therefore scores another potential bang, and it does so in sharp contrast to what is …

