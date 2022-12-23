We are almost at Christmas and fireplaces they are lighting up in homes and televisions all over the world, so too Xbox Game Pass decided to donate a themed one High on Life. Yes, the official Xbox channel has released an hour-long video on YouTube in which a log of the game does not want to burn in silence and does nothing but complain.

It’s not really the most relaxing fireplace in the world, actually, but considering the game it’s inspired by, the logorrhea can fit in and it’s even nice. All you have to do is press play and watch it for an hour straight, dreaming of the presents you’ll unwrap under the Christmas tree.

High on Life is a first-person shooter written by Justin Roiland, one of the writers of the animated series Rick and Morty. It is a hugely successful title, which somewhat surprisingly is selling very well in this end of 2022. Evidently the players have become captivated by the sympathy of him. If you want to know more about this, read our review of High on Life, in which we wrote:

High On Life is an imperfect shooter, a rough gem that certainly does not shine for the design of its gameplay, but which instead proves to be extraordinarily precious for its ability to genuinely make the player smile from the beginning to the end of the adventure, one thing which now rarely happens in video games. Of course, there are problems and Squanch Games will have to learn from the mistakes made now that it has come to contend with the greats, but what a splendid future awaits Justin Roiland’s fans. In the first really important production, the studio managed to capture the curiosity of many players, and now it has plenty of time to grow and evolve in the direction of an even crazier and more unruly second chapter.