Waiting to find out what’s new on PC and Xbox Game Pass during the second half of December 2022, Microsoft via the Xbox app unveiled which games will leave the catalog the January 1, 2023. There are 11 in total and they include Scarlet Nexus and Tropico 6.

Without further ado, we’ve listed below the titles that will no longer be available to subscribers of the service starting next year:

Iron Harvest – PC

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – PC, console and cloud

Tropico 6 – PC, console and cloud

Scarlet Nexus – PC, console and cloud

Secret Neighbor – PC and consoles

Outer Wilds – PC, console and cloud

Gorogoa – PC, console and cloud

The Pedestrian – PC, console and cloud

Embr – PC, console and cloud

Scarlet Nexus

We remind you that as usual all the games listed above will be 20% off on their base price (except for more advantageous Xbox Store offers) in the days preceding the removal from Xbox Game Pass, which we remind you again is set for January 1, 2023. An option as always very welcome if you are willing to continue to take advantage of a or more titles even after they have left the catalog of the service.

Staying on the subject, a survey conducted by Microsoft would suggest the arrival of a subscription to PC and Xbox Game Pass at a reduced price with advertising.