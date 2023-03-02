Through the Xbox app, Microsoft has unveiled the games that will leave the catalog Of PC and Xbox Game Pass The March 15, 2023. In total there are seven and among these there is also Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Here is the complete list:

F1 2020 – Xbox Series X|S and One

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Xbox Series X|S, One, PC & Cloud

Paradise Killer – Xbox Series X|S, One, PC & Cloud

Undertale – Xbox Series X|S, One, PC & Cloud

Young Souls – Xbox Series X|S, One, PC & Cloud

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – Xbox Series X|S, One, PC & Cloud

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

All the games listed above, as usual, will be purchasable with a 20% discounted price (except for even more advantageous Xbox Store offers) in the days prior to the removal from PC and Xbox Game Pass, which we remind you again to be set for March 15th 2023. An option, as always, very welcome if you intend to continue using one or more titles even after they are no longer available through the service catalogue.

Among the releases of thickness of this month we certainly point out Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Undertale. With a little effort and taking advantage of the weekends, you should be able to finish one or both before they leave the Game Pass catalog.